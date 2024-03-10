Serbia | Re-elections will be held in Belgrade in the summer due to allegations of electoral fraud

The elections held in December have been accused of fraud.

Serbian in the capital, Belgrade, local elections will be held at the beginning of June, the country's president Aleksandar Vučić announced on Sunday according to news agency AFP.

Vučić's right-wing populist SNS party overwhelmingly won the parliamentary and local elections held in the country in December, but, for example, a group of international observers said he had noticed fraud in elections, including vote buying.

The opposition also complained about the irregularities, and December saw widespread protests in Serbia. In December, repeat votes were organized in some polling places in the country, but they were boycotted, for example, by the country's largest opposition group, the Serbia Against Violence movement.

In the capital Belgrade, the voting result was the tightest in the December elections; SNS won 49 seats in the city's 110-seat city council. The opposition in Belgrade accused the government, among other things, of having illegally allowed people of ethnic Serb background living in Bosnia to vote in the country's capital.

The Serbia Against Violence movement praised the decision on the re-election in Belgrade.

“This is a victory for the citizens who witnessed the fraud, and a victory for civil society and the entire opposition,” a member of the Red-Green Party that belongs to the movement Dobrica Veselinović said according to AFP.