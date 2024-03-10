English football came to a standstill this Sunday with the great game played by the Liverpool and the Manchester City on the 28th date of the Premier League. However, the game did not go beyond a tie and the great beneficiary of the day is the Arsenal who took the lead.

One of those called to be a great protagonist was the Colombian Luis Diaz, who responded with imbalance and some flashes of magic, but who sinned in front of goal: he missed three very clear goal plays and had a goal invalidated due to the Uruguayan being offside Darwin Núñez.

In his right boot he had the winning goal, but the 27-year-old guajiro did not calibrate his aim well in front of the goal and he missed the opportunities, a situation that the player could regret. Liverpool in the future when the Premier League title is defined.

Despite his failures, the English press highlighted the Colombian's fight, the sacrifice he has when defending and his dribbles in attack that made the defense of the team tremble on several occasions. Manchester City, Kyle Walker didn't find a way to stop Fought.

He Liverpool Echowho gave him a score of 7 points after his match, did not hesitate to praise some of the technical and tactical aspects of Luis Diaz, but he left an important message: “He wasted them all.”

“Mixed mix from the Colombian, who worked incredibly hard, pressed magnificently, created openings and took advantage of some great opportunities, but wasted them all,” the aforementioned media explained.

On the other hand, the portal Anfield Watch He applauded the Colombian's drive when it came to working for the team, although he left a lapidary phrase that could be the general opinion of the fans of the red team.

“Three times in the second half, Luis Diaz He had this game in the palm of his hands, or more accurately, in his boots. “He was in scoring positions to take advantage, with the Premier League title race on the line, and every time he tried he couldn't find the goal,” he explained.

And I add: “Luis Diaz It divides the fans like few others. His effort and work pace distinguish him as a reliable and highly admired member of the team. However, there is no doubt that fans are fed up with his inability to convert opportunities at key moments.”

Despite the criticism received for its rulings against the Manchester City, Luis Diaz He is one of Liverpool's top scoring players this calendar year: he has scored six goals, three in Premier Leagueone in FA Cup, one in English League Cup and the remaining in the Europa League.

