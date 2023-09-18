The Jumbo-Visma has marked a separate point in the history of the three great tours of world cycling, by winning them all in the same year. With the title of the American Sepp Kuss in Spain, a dream 2023 closes for the Dutch team that was the undisputed protagonist and achieved a milestone never before achieved.

When we talk about the greats of cycling, we will have to talk from today, September 17, 2023, about Jumbo-Visma, three-time champion of the three Grand Tours in the same season. With a luxury roster led by Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard and the current champion of the Vuelta a España, Sepp Kuss, he did not settle for a single title, but took all three places on the podium, something that had not happened since 1966.

At that time, 57 years ago, the protagonists were the cyclists Francisco Gabica (champion), Eusebio Vélez (runner-up) and Carlos Echeverría (third position), from Kas-Kaskol.

“I felt a bit of pressure, but I think it’s going to take me a few days to understand what it’s like to win a Grand Tour. I hope that the people of the United States liked the race and the team’s way of racing because we are experiencing a great moment in cycling in my country,” said Kuss.

This cyclist won La Vuelta after 10 years in which there was no North American presence on the top of the podium. The last American to achieve it was Chris Horner at 41 years old.

“I want to thank all the public because without their support and without hearing my name in the stages and in the mountains, I surely would not have achieved this triumph. Thank you very much for your love, this is why I love cycling, without you it would not have been the same nor would I have been able to overcome the difficulties of this Vuelta” declared Sepp Kuss in Spanish, at the La Vuelta awards ceremony.

The dominance of the Netherlands team in this Vuelta was absolute and has been classified by fans and experts as one of the best of all time. Although Kuss’ appearance at the top of the general classification was surprising, his teammates showed happiness and support for the gregarious man who in other races was of great support to them.

“We are a great team and when he had problems I told him to keep fighting, that he could do it and not to stop believing.” were the words of Primoz Roglic, Kuss’s teammate, when he referred to the unity that Team Jumbo-Visma maintained in the North American’s difficult moments.

The feat: winning the three Grand Tours in the same year

“With you, the best team in the world” says the presenter of the Vuelta a España awards ceremony when presenting the podium. And the absolute dominance that Jumbo-Visma has had during 2023 cannot be better defined, winning everything that was in dispute.

Its top 3 cyclists knew how to battle in each of the major competitions, sharing the titles with vast superiority in strategy, sports performance and physical capacity. In this way, Primoz Roglic celebrated in Italy, Jonas Vingegaard sealed first place in France and, finally, Sepp Kuss climbed to first place on the podium in Spain.

The general classification in the Iberian country left the Jumbo-Visma runners in first, second and third place:

Sepp Kuss – Jumbo Visma Jonas Vingegaard – Jumbo Visma – 17” Primoz Roglic – Jumbo Visma – 01’08”

Kaden Groves winner of the last stage

The 24-year-old Australian gave Alpecin-Deceuninck the victory on the last day of competition in Spain. The legendary route through the streets of Madrid left a great final stage, full of emotions and escapes, which was defined by Groves in a sprint worthy of a historic Vuelta.

The strongest rival for Groves was Remco Evenopoel, who led with just under 500 meters to go, but the BEL/Soudal-Quick Step cyclist’s legs melted in the last stretch.

In this way, this is how the classification of the last stage of this Vuelta a España was given:

Stage 21 classification