WFor a few days now, a lively dolphin has been entertaining people on the beach and on the promenade in Travemünde with its jumps over the weekend. The animal sometimes jumped several meters high, as a dpa photographer reported on Sunday.

The marine mammal was particularly active in bright sunshine. Otherwise, the animal liked to hang out with the orange pilot boats or swim in the stern wave of the ferry.

The jumping dolphin once again attracted numerous onlookers to the Baltic Sea. They observed the animal from the beach and the promenade. The marine mammal had already been seen in the Trave on Wednesday. On Thursday he swam around there happily and jumped through the air.

A dolphin, which visitors to the seaside resort gave the name “Delle”, was spotted in Travemünde at the beginning of May. According to the water police, it was not yet clear on Sunday whether the new animal visitor was “Delle” or a fellow animal.