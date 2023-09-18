Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/09/2023 – 16:30

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), declared in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo which intends to conclude the vote on the tax reform PEC in October, as soon as the text leaves the Senate. He also believes in the approval of the offshore taxation bill after the government changes some points in the matter.

“There will be, in principle, exchange rate taxation and exchange rate variation. There will be a taxation of 15% to 22%, depending on the time the funds are invested. Shorter investment period, more taxes, longer, less taxes”, said Lira.

The president of the Chamber also stated that he will seek out the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to discuss the provisional measure that allows the federal government to tax, from 2024, the increase in profit generated by ICMS tax incentives, an issue that, according to him, , has faced some resistance.

“This one is getting a lot of shouting. They complain that in reality the provisional measure came beyond the decision of the Superior Court of Justice”, said the president of the Chamber. “New legislation was created there. And this puts an end to presumed credits, some incentives up there, especially in the Northeast very harshly”, he added.