The State land entity takes the first steps to become the large state housing company that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced a few weeks ago within the framework of the federal congress of the PSOE. The board of directors of Sepes – in the presence of the Minister of Housing, Isabel Rodríguez – yesterday approved the approval of two new directorates and the reclassification of the company to group 1 of public business entities within the classification established by the Ministry of Tax authorities . With the new rank you will be able to expand the number of members of the entity to 15 and increase the remuneration of senior officials to a maximum of 105,000 euros, without counting bonuses for objectives and other variables. Vivienda defends that the step taken in Sepes is carried out with the objective of “strengthening its administrative structure” to be able to take charge of the comprehensive management of the State’s public housing stock. And he assures that the promotion will not affect the entity’s remuneration. Until now, Sepes belonged to group 2 of public companies by which it could have up to a maximum of 12 directors and remunerate them with a limit of 80,000 euros per year, in accordance with Royal Decree 451/2012 which regulates the remuneration regime of the top managers and directors in the public business sector and other entities. Related News standard No The Campamento operation is born today with 10,700 homes “affordable” Mariano Calleja The Government praises the “very positive” political and technical collaboration with Almeida and trusts that Ayuso will not put “spoke in the wheel.” It is an amount, in any case, much lower than the 123,789.82 euros that Sepes paid its former general director Fidel Vázquez in 2023 and somewhat above the almost 88,000 euros that the directors of Sepes received in the same year, according to the latest annual remuneration document for senior officials, top managers and directors of Sepes. The members of the council, for their part, received that year a maximum amount of 803 euros per session, with an annual maximum of eleven sessions and 8,833 euros per year. With the changes approved yesterday, Sepes will have powers to intervene in the entire residential cycle ‘ until the delivery of the turnkey houses: it will act from the layout and development of the land to the construction of the homes and their management, which it already practices with the houses it is purchasing – with a budget of 25 million euros – in the Valencian Community to provide shelter to victims of dana.Two new directionsSepes’ mandate, in short, will be to increase the public housing stock either through VPO or affordable rental. After the changes signed yesterday by the council, two new directorates will be incorporated into its structure: the directorate of the Affordable Housing Park, in charge of the “imminent” management of housing, and the directorate of Transformation, which will have functions for managing the change of the entity and the definition of a new strategic plan. For the moment, the role that Sareb will have in the new public company remains unknown. Minister Rodríguez assured a few days ago that the entity would take advantage of the assets of the so-called ‘bad bank’, but without offering more details. Sources familiar with the matter assure that Sareb has already begun to inform the Ministry of Economy – which controls the company through the FROB – about the perimeter of available homes and land that could be used by the new public company. Árqura, the promoter of Sareb, could be added to this perimeter, whose sale PSOE and Sumar have agreed to “reconsider”, despite the fact that the transfer is part of the liquidation mandate of the ‘bad bank’. The jewel in Sareb’s crown includes the highest value land in its portfolio on which up to 18,000 homes can be built. The idea was to obtain a consideration of around 800 million euros. The operation had already received interest from some investment funds and promoters.

