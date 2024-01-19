HAccording to Microsoft, agents with connections to the Russian government gained access to some of the company's high-ranking managers' emails. The attack began in November and was discovered a week ago, Microsoft said on Friday.

The hackers also downloaded some documents from email attachments. The group did not provide any information about who among the group's management was affected.

Hackers gain access via internal account

Emails from employees in the areas of cybersecurity and law also became prey for the attackers, it said. It remained unclear how many employee accounts were affected in total. Microsoft emphasized that it was a “very small percentage” share. The group had around 221,000 employees as of June 30th.

According to Microsoft, the hackers got into the email system after cracking the password of an internal test account. The attack was not a result of vulnerabilities in Microsoft's products or services, it said. There is also no evidence that the attackers had access to customer areas, software source codes or systems with artificial intelligence.

Microsoft: Russian group “Midnight Blizzard” behind the attack

According to Microsoft, a Russian group known as “Midnight Blizzard” and “Nobelium” is behind the hack. The intruders “first” looked for information about the group in the emails, it said, citing initial investigation results. This would allow the hackers to better understand how much Microsoft knew about them and their approach. Microsoft did not provide any information about how the attackers' focus changed afterwards.







Microsoft software is used in many companies and government agencies around the world. Depending on the relevance of the information captured, the hack could have far-reaching consequences.

A few years ago, maintenance software from Solarwinds was infected in one of the most serious cyber attacks by suspected Russian hackers. The attackers then used them to gain access to the systems of dozens of companies and authorities.