Now we are in the final stretch of the 2022-2023 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP)however, there are not a few preschool, primary and secondary students and teachers who wonder whether or not there will be bridges or days without classes before the end of this school year this July 2023so we will immediately take care of giving you an answer to this important question.

First of all, it must be said that, despite the fact that, officially, the present school year should be ending until next July 26, after the modifications made by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) in the current school calendar a few months, a full week was removed from school activitiesalthough those who will have to continue going will be the teachers.

However, in some states, such as the case of sinaloathe state governments decided to bring forward the closure of the school year due to multiple factors, one of them being high temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

However, there are millions of basic education students who will have to continue going to classrooms for a couple of weeks, since for them the 2022-2023 school year has not ended, that is, they have not yet gone on summer vacation.

For this last group of preschool, primary and secondary students, the question they are most interested in answering is whether, before the end of this 2022-2023 SEP school year, there will be bridges or days without classes.

In this sense, according to what is indicated in the official calendar of the SEP 2022-2023, during the month of July there will be neither long weekends nor days without classes, so basic education students must wait until the end of courses to enjoy leisure.

Finally, it will be necessary to remember, at this point, that the last bridge of the 2022-2023 school year of the Ministry of Public Education was the one that was held on Friday, June 30, due to the session of the School Technical Council.