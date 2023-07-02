Arnold Schwarzenegger Says The Future From The Terminator Is Already Here

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger called the film “Terminator” a prophetic film. His words leads people.

According to him, the future that unfolds in the film has already arrived. “Now, after decades, it has become a reality. This is no longer science fiction or futurism. We see it here and now,” he said.

Schwarzenegger added that director James Cameron “left us a warning letter.” According to him, by the time the first “Terminator” was released, humanity had only touched the topic of artificial intelligence.

The actor also noted the “extraordinary talent” of Cameron. Schwarzenegger called the director “the number one director in the world.”

Earlier, Cameron said that he began work on a new part of the Terminator franchise. The cinematographer said that he started writing the script for the picture about three months ago. Cameron stressed that he does not plan to rush to complete the project.