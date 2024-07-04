Mexico City.- Following the appointment of Mario Delgado as Secretary of Public Education by the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, civil organizations criticized that the institution is seen as a political springboard or payment to collaborators and pointed out the contradictions that the Morena leader has shown in educational matters.

“We warn that continuity and follow-up on such sensitive issues in education cannot be achieved if the Education Secretariat is seen as a springboard to other political positions or as just a payment to loyal collaborators,” warned the general director of Education with Rumbo, Paulina Amozurrutia.

Patricia Ganem, also from this organization, warned that during her campaign, Sheinbaum promised to strengthen the educational programs of the New Mexican School and, however, it is not known if they made changes to the textbooks for primary and secondary school that will be used in the 2024-2025 school year due to the spelling, methodological and content errors that were identified.

The organization Mexicanos Primero warned about Delgado’s conflicting positions on education.

“Mario Delgado’s career includes the political and legislative spheres and he was even Secretary of Education in the Government of Mexico City from 2015 to 2018; however, he has had conflicting positions in relation to the educational reforms that the national education system has undergone in the last decade.

“First, support for the educational reform of Enrique Peña Nieto’s government in 2013 and, later, repudiation of the same in order to reform it six years later with the arrival of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (2018),” he said.

Beyond the political stances of the person who will occupy the position of Secretary of Public Education, he emphasized, the Mexican Educational System requires effective management to respond to the challenges it presents because until now only 28 out of every 100 students who enter primary school reach higher education.

For Mexicanos Primero, Delgado needs to look for solutions beyond the promised scholarships, since these only solve part of the problem, which in the best of cases means staying in school.

“Whoever will continue the New Mexican School must face a system with infrastructure deficiencies; 26,463 primary and secondary schools do not have electricity, 56,109 operate without water, 43,558 do not have sinks and there are 5,950 schools without toilets,” he said.

“In addition to the basic infrastructure of the schools, it is necessary to have a learning assessment system, the only vehicle to measure and know their progress or regression and improve public policies to guarantee the fundamental learning and complete trajectories of students.”