Trump has accelerated the story, has saved Putin and has annulled Europe. There are no more excuses or delays. Europe must join and make it quick.

Its own structure can be an obstacle and in the face of terror is normal to retract, go back and take refuge in the lines of presumed security, which are the countries. But it is a mistake that is already evident: Each country and each government looks for their interests and the union is undone in useless discussions and gestures.

The speed that Trump prints is opportunity for Europe to overcome its paralysis of decades and advance towards a greater unit… Or all over the unit: it is about gaining dimension and executive speed. It is about putting a European army, which exists, near Ukraine.

It is urgent to complete the evolution of the European Union, stagnant and paralyzed. The Letta and Draghi reports are not enough, which have become obsolete before Trump’s onslaught. Macron and Starmer’s visit to Washington is a delay, they are trapped in a past that no longer exists, and Trump himself says it again and again. Trump has burst the world yesterday. The meetings convened by Macron have not served at all, the only agenda for Europe is to complete the union to the rhythm of the times.

The delay is considerable, but there is no other way. All movements that do not go in that direction are delays that we cannot afford because Europe is a threatened paradise and point to disappear. The colonizer will be colonized, chopped, distributed and sheared. The key factor is the speed, the time that each person feels for a long time, time pushes us inside and that acceleration has reached world politics.

Europe, headquarters of human rights, democracy and an open market, will be sprayed in a matter of weeks. If countries leaders do not see this clear, they don’t want to see it. If they see it and do nothing more than meetings to strengthen their positions in the internal policy of each country is that they are not up to the challenge, which is survival. Brexit was a signala clear warning to continue towards full unit … and wasted.





The road map is to complete the unit in all areas, starting with a rapid constitution, an emergency referendum, express elections and a government that can make decisions and face the debacle and aggressions that have already been declared and the We have on top. This time It is no longer possible to continue requesing.

Meantime It is urgent to continue supporting Ukraine and fight the follies and messages that Trump launches in support of Putin and to discredit Zelenski and none Europe. Until the union is completed there is a total union: the process will only advance if we know how to see that our panic is justified, and that this time we play it. What else has to happen to face reality?

It is lethal to enter Trump’s frames, which are those of Putin. Where there are no free elections is in Russia, where Dissidents like Navalni murder And where there is no freedom is in Russia.

When it is not answered with facts before a combined attack, the collapse is instantaneous. This It is not catastrophism, is that Trump and Putin are clearly saying that Europe does not paint anything... and if Ukraine falls we are lost. That they meet to negotiate alone in Saudi Arabia is a clear threat. There is not a single indication of hope. At this time inaction is suicidal. And slowness too.