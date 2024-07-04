Mufti Berdiev: Niqabs temporarily banned in Karachay-Cherkessia

The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Karachay-Cherkessia has temporarily banned the wearing of niqabs in the republic. This was reported by TASS with reference to the Mufti of the Republic, Ismail Khadzhi Berdiev.

“According to Sharia, wearing clothes that completely hide the face is not allowed,” he said.

The decision was made for security reasons; the ban will remain in effect until the identified threats are eliminated and a new theological opinion is issued.

On July 3, the Muftiate of Dagestan announced a temporary ban on wearing niqabs in the region.

Discussion of a federal ban on the niqab in Russia began in May. The head of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia, Valery Fadeyev, made a proposal to this effect, discussing the factors that increase the risks of extremism. The activist was supported by State Duma deputy Mikhail Matveyev, who stated that if the bill banning the niqab is adopted, the minimum fine for a “hidden face” could be 10 thousand rubles. In turn, the mufti of Moscow, Ildar Alyautdinov, warned that such a measure could cause tension in society.