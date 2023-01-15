Mexico.- The Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopez, reported that the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has already notified the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) of the case of plagiarism of the thesis of the Minister Yasmín Esquivelso that it decides if it withdraws the title.

“They have already notified the Ministry of Public Education,” he said in an interview before an act of supervision of the progress of the delivery of aid to the victims of hurricane “Agatha.”

“Yes, they are already doing it (the analysis), I don’t know if they have finished it, but they are already doing it.”

Lopez Hernandez refused to comment on whether or not Yasmín Esquivel should resign from her position as Supreme Court Justice.

“I cannot comment on that, they are going to accuse me of not respecting the autonomy of the powers, it involves the Judiciary and it is a matter of the Judiciary,” he said.

Even though dodgewife of José Maria Riobóo, one of López Obrador’s darling businessmen, has denied having plagiarized her undergraduate thesis, the Faculty of Higher Studies Aragón determined that her work is largely a plagiarism of another thesis presented a year earlier.

However, the UNAM refused to have the power to withdraw the title and passed the case to the Secretary of Public Education, whose head, Leticia Ramírez, spoke this Saturday with the President and the Secretary of the Interior for about five minutes.