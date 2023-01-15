Genoa – The artistic cast of the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival has been completed. Chiara Francini and Paola Egonu will be the other two co-hosts. This was announced on Tg1 by the conductor and artistic director, Amadeus and it was the Florentine actress herself and the volleyball champion, on video, who revealed that they will go on stage at the Ariston.

«Egonu – explained Amadeus – is a «great volleyball champion, great Italian pride», and will be on stage on the evening of Thursday 9 February». «Francini – added the artistic director of the Festival – she is a very good actress of theatre, cinema, fiction, a very nice woman» and she will co-host the evening of Friday 10 February ». “I am honored to have them with me,” commented Ama.

The Florentine actress and volleyball champion revealed their new adventure at the Ariston in a video. «Dear Ama and dear friends of Tg1, last Sunday I received a vowel with an unmistakable voice, yours, Ama, and so a week as 007 began for me: no one should have known. Today I can finally say it: see you in Sanremo, Ama, mission accomplished», said Chiara Francini. Egonu followed: “Hello Ama, hello friends of Tg1, see you in Sanremo, a kiss, I can’t wait”.

Then the blue volleyball player made a short post on Instagram sharing the news with her fans: “It’s wonderful news, I couldn’t wait to share it”. «Hi guys – begins Egonu – See you in February at the Sanremo Festival. Please, don’t miss it.”

Full cast

The names of Francini and Egonu will be added to those of Chiara Ferragni, who will take the stage of the Ariston Theater on Tuesday and in the final evening, and Francesca Fagnani, who will participate on Wednesday.

International guests

Amadeus also announced the return of international guests: the Black Eyed Peas will be super guests in Sanremo: “Wednesday 8 February they will make the Ariston theater and all viewers at home dance and go crazy,” said the artistic director. They will go on stage at the Ariston on the same evening as the historic and unedited performance of the trio composed of Albano, Ranieri and Morandi.

Video announcement also for the Black Eyed Peas: «Finally – said Amadeus in connection with Tg1 – after three years Sanremo returns to host big names in international music. They come from Los Angeles, for 25 years they have been making hits known all over the world. We are talking about 35 million albums sold and 120 million singles for a group awarded with six Grammys, the Oscars of music. We are really talking about a super name, an international super-guest», concluded the artistic director. But it’s not over. Another novelty will be revealed tomorrow on Viva Rai2! from Fiorello and “another news on Tg1 during the week” said Ama.

Black Eyed Peas: 25 years of hits known all over the world

The band’s latest album, Elevation, released last November by Epic/Sony Music, contains the hits Simply the best with Anitta and El Alfa, which is currently in the Top 10 of the Italian radio airplay, Don’t you worry with Shakira and David Guetta, which has over 200 million streams and which reached the Top 3 of the Radio Airplay and the Italian Shazam Chart and the Top 10 of the European Radio Airplay and the Global Shazam Chart.

To date The Black Eyed Peas have released a series of groundbreaking albums, starting with “Behind The Front” (1998) to “Bridging The Gap” (2000), “Elephunk” (2003), “Monkey Business” (2005) , “The END” (2009), “The Beginning” (2010), “Masters of the Sun, Vol. 1” (2018) and most recently “Translation” (2020) containing the hits “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” with J Balvin and “Mamacita” with Ozuna and J. Rey Soul, both of which achieved double platinum certification and the Top 5 of Italian radio airplay.

They set impressive records, with 35 million albums and 120 million singles sold, won 6 Grammy Awards and headlined the Super Bowl.