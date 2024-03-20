This coming Friday, March 22, 2024, more than 24 million preschool, primary and secondary students will leave the schools throughout the Mexican national territory to begin the long-awaited Easter holidays authorized by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

Under this understanding, many basic education students will be happy to know that, in addition to the two weeks off that they will soon have for the Easter holidays, They will have more days without going to school this holiday period.

However, it must be emphasized that there will only be some preschool, primary and secondary school students from certain states of the country who can enjoy the extended Easter 2024 vacations of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

First of all, we must remember that, according to the official calendar of the 2023-2024 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), this year's Easter holidays begin on Monday, March 25 and end on Friday, March 5. April of the current year.

SEP gives happy news: it extends Easter holidays, but only for some students / Photo: Unsplash

Under this context, The reason why preschool, primary and secondary school students will have more days of Easter vacation 2024 is due to the solar eclipse that will take place next April of this year.

However, it must be clarified that not all preschool, primary and secondary school students will have more vacation days for Easter this year, but only those from the state of Durango.

The news was confirmed by the head of the Ministry of Public Education in the state of Durango, Ulysses Adamewho detailed that the 2024 Easter holidays will be extended only one more day for basic education students in the state.

Thus, with the extension of the Easter holidays due to the next solar eclipse, the basic education students of Durango would be returning to the classrooms on Tuesday, April 9 instead of April 8the date on which the rest of the students throughout the Mexican national territory will return.