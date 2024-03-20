Housing | Danske Bank: Housing companies should be prepared for an increase in maintenance fees in the spring

Danske Bank urges the general meetings of building societies to consider whether the consideration paid by shareholders could be changed more than once a year.

in Finland building societies should prepare for 5–10 percent increases in maintenance fees this spring, Danske Bank estimates.

According to the bank's press release, the reason for the increase pressure is, among other things, increased wage costs and a cold winter. In addition, some housing associations have to catch up on the deficit from previous years, the bank says.

According to Danske, the general meetings of building societies should consider this spring whether the board could be given the authority to change the fees in the middle of the general meeting period, i.e. more than once a year.

“Traditionally, in Finland, we are used to the fact that consideration is always decided at the general meeting”, the bank's manager responsible for housing association financing Ville Roihu says in the announcement.

“However, the last few years have shown that the general meeting is in some places too heavy and a slow way to respond to the pressure to change compensation. Some of the building societies have already given the board the authority to change the remuneration in the middle of the general meeting period.”

Treatment fee is a fee collected from the housing association's shareholders, which covers, among other things, building maintenance and running costs. In addition to the maintenance fee, the partners can pay a financial fee, which covers the loan taken by the housing association with maintenance costs.

The treatment fee and the financial fee together make up the company fee. It is a fee that the partners pay to the housing association to cover all of its expenses once a month.

If the board of the housing company received the authorization proposed by Danske from the general meeting, the board could change the consideration as needed. For example, in financial consideration, the decrease in interest rates could thus be reflected more quickly in the installment paid by the partner, says the bank.

A possible increase in compensation would be distributed to the shareholders over several months, instead of being charged one or more months of additional company compensation.

“In previous years, many housing associations have perhaps become accustomed to the fact that the annual general meeting is enough,” Roihu says.

“In reality, changes in energy costs, for example, can be surprisingly large depending on the market situation”, so budgets can easily be renewed in the middle of the general meeting season.