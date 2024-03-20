The Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code (CC) plan to introduce separate punishment for bloggers, coaches and infogypsies, Izvestia learned. We are talking about their provision of information and advisory services in violation of the law. New measures to regulate the blogosphere will be discussed on March 21 at the first meeting of the State Duma working group on improving legislation in the information business.

Representatives of the Ministry of Digital Development, the Ministry of Economic Development, Rosstandart and other departments, as well as members of the blogging community, were invited to participate in the meeting. Izvestia got acquainted with the theses of the event program.

Based on the document, they plan to add a new article to the Administrative Code “Provision of information services using remote technologies by a person who is not a member of a self-regulatory organization.”

As the working group explained to Izvestia, the introduction of liability under this article is envisaged for bloggers selling various information products without appropriate accreditation, which legislators also plan to introduce. It will need to be obtained from a self-regulatory organization specially created for these purposes.

“If some blogger provides his services and does not receive accreditation, then no one can guarantee that his product will be of high quality, that he will not harm people or engage in fraudulent activities,” one of the organizers of the event, Yana, explained to Izvestia Lantratova.

Experts support the initiative, but they believe that before introducing serious punishment for industry participants, it is necessary to have a broad discussion of the measures with the professional community.

