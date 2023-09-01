Friday, September 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Seoul approves new sanctions against Pyongyang for failed satellite launch

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 1, 2023
in World
0
Seoul approves new sanctions against Pyongyang for failed satellite launch

Close


Close

North Korea

A woman follows the launch of a short-range missile.

A woman follows the launch of a short-range missile.

These new sanctions affect one company, the Ryukyong Program Development Entity.

See also  Fighting drought: how to waste less water

South Korea today imposed new unilateral sanctions against the North over its failed attempt to put a satellite into orbit, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

These new sanctions affect a company, the China-based Ryukyong Program Development Entity, and its top manager, Ryu Kyong-chol, as well as four other people linked to the company.

Seoul believes that all of them are involved in the illegal financing and development of North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction programs.

On August 24, Pyongyang tried unsuccessfully – for the second time this year – to put a reconnaissance satellite into orbit using a space rocket.

Seoul considers this action a covert test of long-range ballistic missiles (ICBM)something the regime is prohibited by under UN Security Council resolutions.

It is the first time that a country has sanctioned Ryukyong or people related to the company.

This is the eleventh package of unilateral sanctions activated by Seoul since the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol came to power in 2022 and with what was approved today there are already 54 individuals and 51 organizations linked to North Korea punished by the current government.

See also  In Spain, a woman was run over by the subway after her foot got trapped

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Seoul #approves #sanctions #Pyongyang #failed #satellite #launch

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The new way in which they can calculate the age of any species

The new way in which they can calculate the age of any species

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result