Susannah Woodruff is happy to stop pulling teeth out of polar bears. Woodruff, a wildlife biologist with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, tracks the Alaskan bear population. You need to know how old they are to estimate how many will soon die of old age and how many will enter their reproductive years and start producing bear cubs.

Until recently, the only reliable way to determine your age was to extract a premolar and inspect its growth rings. “No researcher wants to do it,” Woodruff said before heading out on a trip to Alaska’s North Slope.

On this trip he will draw blood. Using a method known as the epigenetic clock, she and her colleagues will be able to estimate the ages of bears by analyzing chemical tags in their DNA. They recently discovered that this method provides an estimate of plus or minus a year of the bears’ true age, making it more accurate than examining teeth.

The implications go beyond polar bears. An international team of scientists published a study in the journal Nature Aging showing epigenetic clocks in 185 species of mammals, including people. This and a related study in the journal Science they suggest that the clock starts ticking shortly after an organism is fertilized, and its speed determines how long a species can live.

The epigenetic clock is made possible by millions of tiny molecules called methyl groups attached to DNA. When a cell divides, the DNA in the two new cells usually ends up with the same pattern of methyl groups. But our cells also have enzymes that can detach methyl groups from DNA.

Scientists are still trying to figure out the purpose of methylation. Adding methyl groups around a gene may be one step in turning it off, while removing them may be involved in turning the gene back on.

In 2013, Steve Horvath, then at the University of California, Los Angeles, reported that a computer needed to examine the methylation pattern at just 353 spots in a cell’s DNA to guess a person’s age by plus or minus a few years. . YoSubsequent research has shown that smoking, obesity, and alcohol can add years to the epigenetic clock.

In the new project, Horvath, now a senior researcher at Altos Labs, a biotech company, collected blood and tissue from hundreds of mammalian species.

He and his colleagues trained a computer to create a new clock that could predict the age of animals based on a single epigenetic pattern across species. He was able to make good predictions about the ages of 185 species, looking at less than a thousand spots in the DNA.

Horvath hopes that epigenetic clocks will help find treatments that slow aging. Scientists are testing possibilities in mice and other animals, but it’s hard to know if the ones that have been successful will also work in humans. Having a clock that works for all mammals could help. Some breeds of mice have been found to live longer if their calories are reduced.

A treatment that mimics caloric restriction in mice could one day allow people to slow their rate of biological aging. But Horvath doubts that people can live beyond the maximum human lifespan of about 120 years.

“It’s set in stone during development,” he said.

By: CARL ZIMMER