The first section of the Provincial Court of A Coruña has imposed sentences of between 24 and 20 years on the three guilty parties of the murder of young Samuel Luiz, while it has decreed 10 years in prison for the accomplice of the crime, reports EFE.

In this way, Diego Montaña has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for murder with aggravated discrimination due to the sexual orientation of the victim. Alejandro Freire has been sentenced to 20 years for murder and Kaio Miguel for murder and robbery.

For his part, Alejandro Míguez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role as an accomplice. Katy Silva, Montaña’s partner at the time, has been acquitted as she did not participate in the crime.