He Polar Sound Occident will arrive next March 21 and 22 in a new edition of this festival held at the Baqueira Beret Ski Resort and that it has already closed its lineup, while season tickets and tickets are selling quickly.

Viva Sweden, Dani Fernández, Fuzz by DJ Nano, La La Love You, Maldita Nerea, Malmö 040, Marlena, Nil Moliner, Pignoise, Siloé, Luigii Nieto, Caco Monteverde, Barce, Ardilla and Michenlo They are the leading groups and artists on the musical scene. national that will take the stage of the new edition of the festival.

Produced by Fever, the world’s leading global leisure discovery platform, Polar Sound Occident is the benchmark festival of the winter seasoncreating a perfect formula that has become an unmissable event for thousands of people over four editions.

The most prestigious high mountain music festival at the end of the winter season offers a complete immersive experience, as it allows enjoy the ski slopes of the Catalan Pyrenees during the day, live concerts in the afternoon and the DJ sessions to conclude each of the two days of the festival.

To achieve a complete experience, Polar Sound Occident makes available to the public day tickets to attend the festival, pass for both daysdifferent accommodation options in hotels and apartments, and a ski pass during the day.

According to data from the organization, three months after the celebration, they have sold already more than 12,000 entries for the festival.