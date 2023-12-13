Murder, aggravated robbery and luxury items: a young couple in London has been sentenced to long prison terms. They blackmailed a pensioner's credit card details and then killed the 71-year-old.

Er blackmailed a pensioner's credit card details, killed the woman and spent 13,000 pounds (15,100 euros) from her account on luxury items: A 24-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison in England for murder and aggravated robbery. The man must spend at least 31 years in prison before he can be released, London's Old Bailey ruled on Wednesday. His 28-year-old girlfriend was sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbery but was acquitted of murder charges.

The couple robbed the 71-year-old at an ATM in northwest London in the summer of 2022 and stole her credit card and front door key. When the elderly woman then changed her credit card, the couple broke into the reclusive woman again and blackmailed her with the new pin code. Then the man killed the woman to cover up the crimes. The perpetrators then used their victim's credit card to make purchases for days, including perfume, a television, telephones, watches and clothing.

It wasn't until weeks later that neighbors reported the woman missing. Police then found the tied body in her bedroom. The couple was arrested two days later.