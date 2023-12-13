In a recent summary post on what the gaming division of Netflix in this year, Miike Verdu, Vice-President of Netflix Games, also announced that there is a video game Of Squid Game in development at the company.

This is obviously the video game adaptation of the famous one TV series Korean, which quickly became a gigantic global phenomenon, enjoying truly impressive success and guaranteeing, moreover, a continuation of the story with the confirmation of Season 2 of which little is known yet.

The fact is that now there is also a video game coming based on the franchise, to further cement the success of the series while waiting for the arrival of the new episodes.