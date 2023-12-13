In a recent summary post on what the gaming division of Netflix in this year, Miike Verdu, Vice-President of Netflix Games, also announced that there is a video game Of Squid Game in development at the company.
This is obviously the video game adaptation of the famous one TV series Korean, which quickly became a gigantic global phenomenon, enjoying truly impressive success and guaranteeing, moreover, a continuation of the story with the confirmation of Season 2 of which little is known yet.
The fact is that now there is also a video game coming based on the franchise, to further cement the success of the series while waiting for the arrival of the new episodes.
A potentially simple transposition
We don't know anything else, in fact: Verdu simply confirms the development of the project in question, reporting that there is “a game set in the Squid Game universe” being worked on by one of Netflix's internal teams.
It is also added that players, in this title, will find themselves “competing against each other in challenges which refer to the famous TV series”, as was easy to expect. However, there is no more precise information on the matter.
In fact, the formula tested by the TV series can easily be translated into a video game, at least as regards the specific parts of the tests within the cruel game in which the protagonists must participate.
In the meantime, GTA: The Trilogy was released today in the Netflix Gaming catalog for subscribers to the service in question.
