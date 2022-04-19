The Senior Citizens’ Happiness Center of the Dubai Health Authority has obtained the international accreditation for the standards of excellence for long-term care homes centers from the Joint Commission International for Accreditation of Health Institutions (JCI), making it the first independent government center at the level of the country, the Middle East, North Africa and Asia to obtain this Accreditation.

The Executive Director of the Specialized Health Care Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Ahmed bin Kalban, stressed the importance of this accreditation, which reflects the level of services and equipment, the work environment, and the efficiency of its staff, including medical, medical, auxiliary and administrative cadres, in addition to the satisfaction and happiness of customers, which the senior management pays all attention and follow-up to.

Dr. Bin Kalban said that the center was able to obtain this accreditation after the process of auditing patient care and treatment, as well as achieving global goals related to patient safety, which include assessments of services availability, care, infection control, education, information management, human resources, various facility management systems and leadership and administrative systems.

Dr. Salwa Al-Suwaidi, consultant and head of the Senior Citizens’ Happiness Center at the Dubai Health Authority, reviewed the various services provided by the center, which was opened in October of 1993 to provide integrated health and social services for senior citizens through long-term health care for inpatients (residents), according to specific conditions from The most important of which is the absence of children or first-degree relatives, as the number of beneficiaries of this service is currently 20 inpatients, and the day care for external auditors, which currently benefits more than 700 external auditors.

Dr. Al-Suwaidi said that the center provides comprehensive health, preventive, curative and rehabilitative care for senior citizens through doctors specializing in internal diseases, geriatrics and geriatrics, and qualified nursing staff, in addition to therapeutic nutrition services, social services, physiotherapy, rehabilitation and other services.

International Accreditation of the Mobile Healthcare Network

On the other hand, the Dubai Diabetes Center and the Dubai Thalassemia Center were able to renew their international accreditation from the Joint International Commission for Accreditation of Health Institutions within the international accreditation of the Mobile Health Care Network (JCIA – Ambulatory Health Care accreditation), which will enhance confidence and competitiveness of these centers on the scene. Health, which reflects the visions and aspirations of the city of Dubai and its directives regarding upgrading the level of specialized medical services and making them the first in the world to reach a healthier and happier society, providing specialized health care based on the use of the highest international standards and preventive measures and employing the latest technologies to protect the health and safety of patients, and works to strengthen the building of a health system An effective healthcare provider that achieves and meets the expectations of customers and improves the quality of medical services provided to patients.



