Traditions are there to be honored, so in 2022 we will be doing Ultiem Tour Event again with Motorrider Magazine! By September 16 to 18 we are all heading towards Luxembourg.

For those who are not yet familiar with the concept: you will arrive at the hotel on Friday evening, where we are completely at your disposal. Tire pressure is checked, chains and throats are lubricated with grease and Hefeweizen respectively, GPS’s are provided with route and fuel and painful limbs are massaged – within the measure of decency, of course. This year we are again assuming double rooms, so if you come in a group, you will have to fight in advance who will sleep with the nocturnal howler monkey.

After a hearty breakfast we start the tour on Saturday in different groups. Forerunners are standing by who will guide the groups at an appropriate speed, from ‘beginner pace’ over ‘quiet touristic’ to ‘sporty touring’ to ‘what landscape’? You can of course also choose to ride separately or with your own group. On Sunday the ride leads us home for a while, after which we part ways in the afternoon.

Also on the program is ‘The Smartest Motorcyclist In The World’ quiz and any other nonsense. Of course, our professional breakdown vehicle driver will also be present again, should things go wrong.

Like every year, the group is limited to 30 people, so register quickly if you want to be sure of a place! You can register here.

Practical

When: September 16, 17 and 18

Price: € 220,- (based on a double room)

Where: Luxembourg