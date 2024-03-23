Rabat (agencies)

Yesterday, Senegal entered the period of electoral silence, in preparation for the start of presidential voting scheduled for today, after about two weeks of a heated election campaign during which 19 candidates competed to present their programs to gain the confidence of voters in terms of eligibility that would qualify the winner to rule during the next five years.

In a statement published by the Senegalese News Agency yesterday, Abdullah Sylla, head of the Independent National Electoral Commission, confirmed that the commission’s observers, as well as the representatives of the candidates who will be present at the polling stations, will ensure that the presidential vote is conducted in transparent conditions, calling on voters to trust their institutions, and to go massively to Ballot boxes to highlight the political maturity of Senegalese.

The Senegalese News Agency quoted the Director of Training and Communication at the General Directorate of Elections, Birami Sen, saying, “We have received requests from more than 70 foreign organizations and bodies to accredit observers for the presidential vote,” indicating that the matter concerns a total of 2,457 accredited observers, including 1,568 national observers and 889 international observers. .

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced that it would deploy an election monitoring mission in Senegal consisting of 130 observers, headed by the former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and former Nigerian Foreign Minister Ibrahim Gambari.