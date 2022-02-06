After a close 0-0 in 120 minutes of play, the ‘Leones de la Teranga’ prevailed from twelve steps to the ‘Pharaohs’ and broke the curse to win their first African title, after having lost their two previous finals . Sadio Mané, who missed a penalty after 4 minutes, converted the decisive shot of the shootout.

That football always gives revenge is one of the most rehashed phrases linked to this sport. But Sadio Mané can account for that. And in this case, his vindication came fast. After missing a penalty at the start of the CAN 2021 final, he was the author of the decisive shot to seal Senegal’s victory against Egypt.

The ‘Leones de la Teranga’ beat the ‘Pharaohs’ 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in the 120 minutes played. A relief for those of Aliou Cissé, who won the first African title for the West African country, after the falls in the finals of 2002 and 2019.

It is an award for the team that most sought victory in the final. He did not display high-flying football, but he had the clearest chances and established the Egyptian goalkeeper, Gabaski, as the figure of the match, who intervened on several occasions to save his goal.

Egypt, for its part, is left with the desire to lift the trophy for the eighth time in its history and repeats the defeat suffered in the 2017 final, on that occasion against Cameroon. A blow for Carlos Queiroz’s men, who made a cult of their defensive solidity and physical resistance throughout the tournament, forcing extra time in their four knockout phase matches. This time, the bet to reach penalties did not work out, despite the great work of their goalkeeper.

