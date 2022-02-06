Sinaloa.- The Internal Control Bodies do not fully carry out their workbecause they do not permanently detect irregularities, due to administrative mismanagement or mismanagement, and they do not order measures or sanctions before the Superior State Audit arrives, lamented the president of the Oversight Commission of the Sinaloa State Congress, Sergio Mario Arredondo Salas, announcing on February 8 and 9, a intensive course of responsibilities to officials of 128 state and municipal entities.

He emphasized that the main problem detected in the audits of the dependencies is the lack of integration of files of works, services and other activities that applied public resources, which were not documented as indicated by law, in a robust manner, with order and the elements that are requested in the inspection.

Public servants, he mentioned, need to learn a series of scenarios that are sanctioned by law, and sometimes due to ignorance, they continue to do so without any ill will and become an observation.

With the support of the ASE and the Technical Audit Unit (UTE), a virtual account review and audit agenda will be carried out in a second stage, since the first was held in December and now they will be convened again nine autonomous organisms, 43 state decentralized, 58 decentralized and 18 Municipal Potable Water Boards.

He considered that public officials must be aware of their responsibilities in the inspection process, know the most recurrent observations that have been found in each agency and how to respond to them, in order to generate a culture of legality.

Among the issues that will be addressed are the obligations of state and municipal entities, more frequent observations and the actions derived from the control, that is, what responsibilities are assumed by those who do not attend to these scenarios; the General Government Accounting Law; the Financial Discipline Law; the Budget Law; Works Law, among other issues.