Nor will there be a solution for Senda de Granada Oeste in this legislature, and the residents are beginning to get tired of knocking on the door of the Consistory to propose, over and over again, the same solution to a situation that should never have occurred. “This is inhumane,” cried María as she pushed her granddaughter Amaya’s carriage across the very same road. Moments before, a white Audi dared at about 70 kilometers per hour -being benevolent- an orchard lane limited to 20 kilometers per hour, without any type of speed control, as the residents remark.

«I feel locked up when I come to take care of the girl; I have waited at 11 in the morning to take her for a walk and do some shopping, because doing it sooner or later, is risking the type, “explains this woman, who does not understand how a road, with this level of traffic and that constitutes the The only exit to the city for the residents of this area, it still lacks sidewalks.

«The other day we went for a walk and a car that shot by hit us with the mirror; And don’t blame them, they still get off and confront you!», cries Mercedes, who lives with her mother Encarna de ella, right on the edge of the road. «It is that you set foot on the street, even if it is to throw the garbage, and you are already in danger; Either you take the car or you don’t get out of here”, adds this neighbor, who is committed to standing, if necessary, in the middle of the road, and stopping traffic to demand municipal intervention.

And it is that the situation, according to Ángel Tortosa, president of the Ronda Oeste Neighborhood Association, threatens to get even worse. It was more than a decade ago when the development of urbanizations such as Portón de los Jerónimos or Joven Futura in Espinardo -with 1,400 homes and 3,000 new inhabitants- raised the traffic that runs along Senda de Granada Oeste above what is reasonable for a highway this type, counting that it is also a route that lacks traffic lights.

The problem is that these urban developments were not accompanied by new access roads that would allow the evacuation of the population. Works to rearrange and resize existing infrastructures were not even undertaken. The result: a volume of cars that reaches fortnightly a minute at rush hour and in two directions, according to data from the neighborhood entity, which has once again mobilized so that this problem not only does not fall into oblivion, but also does not go to more.

«We fear that with the development of the mobility plan on Calle Mayor de Espinardo and with the saturation of lanes that it foresees, many residents of Joven Futura who continue to use Antonio Rocamora street as their usual exit route from the urbanization will also go to Senda de Granada, further complicating the situation,” adds the president of the situation, who has recently released several videos denouncing the danger of driving on this road, late in the afternoon, when the sun has already fallen and the volume of vehicles is triggered again.

“Life here can become even more chaotic,” he adds, recalling that there is already a viable proposal on the table of the City Council. Meanwhile, the graffiti with the message ‘We want sidewalks now’ will continue to remind us that the safety of the 400 families residing in Senda de Granada Oeste continues to be a matter to be resolved.