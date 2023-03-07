The incursions come after calls from settlement associations to intensify them, on Tuesday, coinciding with the Jewish celebrations of the Purim holiday.

These developments coincide with Arab and international warnings of the dangers of incursions into the situation in the occupied West Bank, and in Jerusalem in particular.

Tensions between Palestinians and Israelis have recently increased, especially after Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for “erasing” a Palestinian village that witnessed unrest.

The Israeli minister later retracted his statements, but did not apologize, telling Channel 12 of Israeli television: “The expression betrayed me out of annoyance.”

The minister’s statements sparked Arab and international condemnation, and the US State Department described them as “irresponsible”, “abhorrent” and “disgusting”, and said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should reject and disavow them.

On Sunday, Netanyahu tried to dampen global anger, calling the remarks “inappropriate” but without blaming the finance minister.

“It is important for all of us to work to tone down the rhetoric and cool the atmosphere,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

He thanked Smotrich for making it clear that his “choice of words was improper”.