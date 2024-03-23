Tribute will remember 40 years of the movement that fought dictatorship in Brazil; date is yet to be defined

The 40 years of the Diretas Já movement will be remembered in a special session of the Senate, in compliance with the request 72, 2024, approved in the plenary of the House on Tuesday (19.mar.2024). The date of the tribute will be defined later by the General Secretariat of the Board. Here's the complete of the application (PDF – 345 kB).

Authored by the senator Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT), the text recalls the series of popular demonstrations, classified as “one of the biggest political movements to end the repression of the dictatorship”in favor of the approval of the amendment Dante de Oliveiracongressman from Mato Grosso.

In 1984, federal deputy Dante de Oliveira (PMDB-MT) sent an amendment proposal to reestablish the right to direct elections for president of the Republic. Despite the proposal's high popularity, the amendment was not approved.

“The Dante de Oliveira Amendment became one of the biggest political movements to end the repression of the dictatorship. Known as Diretas Já, the movement represented popular approval of the amendment: according to Ibope data at the time, more than 80% of Brazilians were in favor of the amendment.”says an excerpt from the application.

“It was then decided that the presidential elections would be held without popular consultation, continuing the dictatorial government. But the dictatorship was already in disarray, with the opposition of the press, the population and the majority of Congress. In a vote in the Electoral College on January 15, 1985, candidate Tancredo Neves emerged victorious”declared Wellington Fagundes in the plenary of the Casa Alta.

With information from Senate Agency.