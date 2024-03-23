“Fear” and “total despair.” Two expressions that describe the total shock experienced after Friday's deadly attack at a concert hall in Moscow among the families of those who were at the venue to witness a concert by the rock group Picnic, without news about their loved ones.

«I am completely terrified. “My whole body hurts,” laments Semion Jraptsov, whose wife was at Crocus City Hall and who called him at the time of the assault without him being able to understand what she was saying. “I came here as soon as I found out what happened,” adds this 33-year-old man, who admits that he feels helpless. “I don't know what to do, it's total despair.”

Igor Bogodaiev, 30, is also waiting for a sign of life from his wife, whose phone is turned off. He fears the worst. “I'm afraid,” he declares. “It's helplessness,” he added, saying that his friends try in vain to obtain information about his wife at the hospitals.

This morning firefighters managed to almost completely control the large fire that broke out after the shooting, according to authorities. The Investigative Committee indicated that the alleged attackers used “flammable liquid” to set the building on fire. Exploration tasks also continued to find new possible victims.