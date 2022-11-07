Messod Azulay and Paulo Sérgio Domingues were nominated by Bolsonaro in August, but there is no date for the hearings

Support base leaders Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Senate do not fear that the President’s nominees to the Court will be rejected after the election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), according to the Power 360 this Monday (7.Nov.2022).

Messod Azulay, from TRF-2 (Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region), and Paulo Sérgio Domingues, from TRF-3, were appointed in August. The hearings were initially postponed to post-election. Then it would be this week. Now, it won’t be until November 21st.

There was an expectation that the hearing at the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) would be held on October 19 (Oct. to state governments and the Presidency has stalled the analysis.

The nominations came out in the August 1st edition of Official Diary of the Union. Concerned, at the time, about a possible defeat in the dispute for the Palácio do Planalto, Bolsonaro accelerated the dispatch with the names. He feared that he would end up without the political conditions to place them in the STJ.

Since then, Domingues and Azulay have taken advantage of the hiatus until Saturday to visit offices and introduce themselves to senators, including in recent weeks.

Azulay was in this 2nd in the Senate. Accompanied by a security guard from the Senate, he handed over his resume and visited the offices. Behind the scenes, the mood is that nothing has changed with Lula’s victory.

Officially, the topic was not addressed at this Monday’s meeting of leaders, which was not attended by Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). On the side of the Senate presidency, there is caution in confirming that the names will be discussed in two weeks. Lula and Pacheco meet this week.

Read the profiles of Bolsonaro’s nominees to the STJ: