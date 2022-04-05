slow fire. Despite the fact that the resolution and its effects are already known in advance, there is expectation about the session that the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation will have in the case of the appeal for review filed by Semarnat under the protection granted by the seventh judge to the Lázaro Cárdenas community in the case of the fertilizer plant in Topolobampo. One day after the ministers address the issue, many take it for granted that they will confirm the protection that leaves without effect the Environmental Impact Statement of the Gas and Petrochemical project of the West (GPO). However, the amparo does not cancel the fertilizer plant project but conditions it to the need to consult the indigenous communities. After months, some take into account that it was a mistake of Semarnat officials to have filed the appeal for review. What they should have done, instead of wasting time, is to comply with the protection. That is, carry out the indigenous consultation. Tomorrow that will be more than clear, according to those who have followed up on the issue.

Answer. They say that the flyers that were thrown in the streets in the city against the president of the Sinaloa Federation of Lawyers, José Luis Polo Palafox, is a response to those that were thrown on public roads in Culiacán in recent days against the mayor of Ahome Gerardo Vargas Landeros. There are those who assure that these actions are not a coincidence in the context of the campaign that Polo Palafox launched against Vargas Landeros for the case of the garbage concession granted by the Cabildo from Ahome to a British company. That is, to every action he has a reaction, but the one who gets angry loses. And this seems to be what happened to the leader of the lawyers, since many consider that he exceeded the accusations against Vargas Landeros, to whom he gave the guidelines to sue him through legal channels.

Departure. The scandal in which Polo Palafox finds himself for well-known reasons revived the causes for which four bar associations left the Fedesin that he presides over, so that, according to those who know its structure, only two litigation organizations remain. He is more and more alone. The president of the Sinaloa Federation of Bar Associations and Associations, Francisco Villarreal Gastélum, pointed out that the leaders of these four bar associations are in talks with him to join this organization. According to Villarreal, the dismantling of the Fedesin is because they already knew what Polo Palafox is like. And incidentally he pounces on him for his victimization behind the flyers.

Domestic affair. More than the effects of their participation in the plebiscite for trustee in El Carrizo, they say that the director of the UAS high school for that trusteeship, Jael Vázquez, is being singled out for the anticipated power struggle inside the school. By September she leaves office and there is talk that she wants to leave an heir or heiress. The problem with these is that they are going to carry the shadow of Vázquez, from whom they are taking out that he placed family members in key positions in the school, the way of life that he has led since he came to that responsibility and other things. Let’s see how it goes.

crowned. The new trustees of El Fuerte protested yesterday before Mayor Gildardo Leyva and today they take office. José Emeterio Castro in Mochicahui; Luis Alonso Ruiz in Jahuara; Eduardo Soto Vázquez in Chinobampo; Eduardo Soto Vega in Tetaroba; Jesús Uriarte in San Blas; Juan José Ayala in Tehueco, and Bertha Alicia Limón, in Charay. Some came against the mayor.