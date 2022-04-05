The publisher eastasiasoft announced that Seven Pirates Han updated and improved port of the title originally released in Japan on PS Vita in 2016, it will make its grand western debut on Nintendo Switch from the next May 12.

The game will be available in both digital version on Nintendo eShop and in physical version, both sold at the price of € 39.99.

Part of the spicy videogame series Genkai Tokki, Seven Pirates H is a traditional RPG that puts a strong emphasis on fan service. In the role of the young pirate Parute Kairiaccompanied by the mascot Ottonwe will have to control a crew of “monster girls”, whose power will allow us to defeat the enemies that will hinder our search for the mysterious treasure of the Sea of ​​Monsupi.

Among the various mechanics proposed by the game, the amused “Booby Training” certainly stands out, a system that allows you to change the size of the chest of our monster girls, so as to increase their attack, defense, or agility.

Below you can find a brand new trailer for the game!

