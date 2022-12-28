Dancing with the Stars, Selvaggia Lucarelli replies to Guillermo Mariotto

Despite being finished for several days Dancing with the Stars continues to be talked about: this time it is Selvaggia Lucarelli who replies to Guillermo Mariotto, who in an interview with Corriere della Sera he had accused the journalist of having the “fixation of the principal, of the conspiracy”.

“We have a jury chat and she was joking the next day; we talked about the ratings and he was happy; the night before she had also dressed in purple to annoy us: see that purple is good for you? She told me” added Mariotto.

A few hours after the interview, Selvaggia Lucarelli took to social media to reply to Guillermo Mariotto: “Today a dancing colleague of mine tells the Courier that this year I would have enjoyed playing the game and that there is a chat where I rejoice in the ratings. It is totally false, I have never commented on the ratings in that chat except with a joke about the color purple in November”.

“They’re nervous, ok, but I would avoid saying nonsense to discredit myself, also because the attempt to do so lasted 3 months and wasn’t a success. In any case, I authorize the publication of the chat, or perhaps it is relied on that that too is secret, like the votes “Selvaggia Lucarelli wrote again.

That’s all, and it was November 27th. Furthermore, it’s not my habit in general to celebrate ratings, especially since it’s not my program but I’m a piece of the machinery. Enough bullshit though. pic.twitter.com/szQ0elDAKl — Selvaggia Lucarelli (@stanzaselvaggia) December 27, 2022

