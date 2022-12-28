She had feared the worst for him, even though in her heart she had never stopped hoping he was okay. The son missing for 12 years he had never given any news of himself. He had gone away to hitchhike and make new experiences, never making himself heard again. But at Christmas a phone call makes mom understand that is alive and it’s fine.

We are in Glasgow in Scotland. The woman still lives here, after her son left home more than 20 years ago to hitchhike across Europe. Joyce CurtisHowever, she hadn’t heard from her son since 2010.

Son Nicholas’ last news was more than 10 years ago. The boy was in hospital in Paris, where he had hitchhiked on the road between Spain and France. She would have liked to take him home, but after leaving the hospital the boy did it again lose track of him.

The woman and her husband had in fact joined him at Paris and they had given him money to pay for the plane ride home. After his resignation, however, the boy did not take that flight. And he never heard from again.

The woman believed him by now deceased, given that in the meantime there had also been the pandemic from Covid. But on December 19, she received a phone call that she never hoped to receive. A phone call saying Nicholas was alive, but still in hospital, in the south of France.

Son missing for 12 years, then a life-changing phone call to mom just in time for Christmas

I can not believe it. I thought he died between Covid and everything that happened. I suffered for him. When I got the call, I was shocked. All I did was cry all day. The call made Christmas special for me, especially since my husband passed away in June.

The woman was resigned, she thought she would never see him again, instead she even spoke to him on the phone. And it seems that now she even wants to go home.