Selvaggia Lucarelli leaves the stage and does not collect the award

Arrived in Calabria to receive the Caccuri Prize and talk about her latest investigative book, Pandoro’s Box: The Rise and Fall of the FerragnezSelvaggia Lucarelli left the event a few minutes after going on stage.

The journalist went on stage already annoyed by the fact that one of the two hosts of the evening, Gianluigi Nuzzi, refused to introduce her.

“Nuzzi interviews murderers and convicts, and doesn’t introduce me?” says Selvaggia Lucarelli. The situation escalates when the other presenter, journalist Vittoriana Abate, asks her colleague an inappropriate question, asking her why “this strong antipathy for Fedez”.

– “Nuzzi interviews murderers and convicts, and doesn’t introduce me?”

• “You started the investigation into the pandoro. Why did you have such a strong dislike for Fedez?”

Lucarelli leaves the stage pic.twitter.com/TNwhs16Mou — The Great Plague (@grande_flagello) August 10, 2024

“I don’t understand what Fedez has to do with this right now. I’m very happy to be here but I don’t think the welcome is worthy. I made a sacrifice to come here, but with enthusiasm because I had to go on vacation and this was the last date of the book presentation, but I’ve been treated like an idiot so far” replies Selvaggia Lucarelli.

And again: “I repeat, I came here from Milan, giving up my vacation just to come to Calabria, I sat here for three hours watching with great interest the guests before me and I absolutely have no desire to be treated this way, okay? So I thank the public, I’ll be back next year and I hope the welcome will be a little different”.

The journalist then leaves the stage while Gianluigi Nuzzi, who has returned to the stage in the meantime, explains that he did not introduce Selvaggia Lucarelli because “I don’t talk to anyone who disrespects my children”.

Selvaggia Lucarelli’s version

The journalist later explained what happened in her newsletter: “When I was there, I found out that the hosts of the evening were Gianluigi Nuzzi and Vittoriana Abate. Nuzzi hates me, it’s well known, he even published my photo with Benny Hill’s tune when the poor restaurateur committed suicide and other stuff of that level, but whatever. And he hates me for a reason that I’ll explain later, which is 6 years old.”

“My turn comes at 11:30 p.m., I go up and Nuzzi is not there. I ask where he is, Vittoriana Abate does not answer and I joke that she has interviewed the worst criminals in the country but refuses to announce me. At which point the journalist of Door to Door she tells me: let’s talk about this investigation, why this antipathy towards Chiara Ferragni? I’m amazed, and I explain to her that it’s already off to a bad start because personal issues (which don’t exist, by the way) and an investigation that resulted in an antitrust fine are different things… blah blah”.

Selvaggia Lucarelli explains further: “Nuzzi declared that he does not intend to shake hands with those who do not esteem and do not ‘respect his children’. I must clarify that no one has touched his children but that, at most, it is his children who have caused some serious trouble 6 years ago. One of his children, to be precise. At the time I discovered the bad news that involved some minors and a very well-known and prestigious institute. I wrote about it in Done maintaining the anonymity of the minors and their parents. The news had relevance, but no one ever mentioned Nuzzi or the minors”.

“The truth is much simpler: many times on the Done and on social media I explained how Nuzzi had given bad information, for example, Fourth degree presenting the famous EMMETEAM as a team of incredible American engineers when it was clearly a team of scammers. The children, I’m afraid, have nothing to do with it”.