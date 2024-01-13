Medicine combines 2 antiretrovirals; Ministry of Health says it has distributed 5.6 million pills

The Ministry of Health reported having completed the distribution of 5.6 million tablets of a new medicine for the treatment of patients with AIDS or HIV. The remedy was passed on to the States and the Federal District.

The medicine combines 2 antiretroviral drugs in 1 single tablet: dolutegravir and lamivudine.

“Previously, HIV treatment exclusively involved combinations of multiple drugs from different classes to effectively suppress the virus and slow disease progression. With the new medicine, users gain the possibility of using a treatment with a single daily dose”says a note published by the organization.

WHO CAN TAKE

According to the ministry, the 2-to-1 therapy will be carried out gradually and continuously for patients aged 50 years or over, regular adherence, viral load less than 50 copies/ml at the last exam and who have started therapy. double (2 tablets) until November 30, 2023.

“The criteria for expanding the public covered by the new treatment model may be reviewed in six months, observing, for example, the growth trend in prescriptions and the availability of the medicine in stock in the network”informs.

From 2017 to 2021, the disease caused the deaths of more than 59,000 people in Brazil.

With information from Brazil Agency