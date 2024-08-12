He real Madrid will start the 2024-2025 season by competing for a new title. The Merengues will play this Wednesday against the Atalanta Bergamo in the final of the European Super Cup.

There are many expectations generated by the Spanish team with the arrival of two stars. Kylian Mbappé and Endrick They are strengthening a team that was already dominating in Europe and is looking to continue adding Champions League titles to its trophy cabinet.

Real Madrid debuts new shirt

Two days before the European Super Cup, the real Madrid He presented his third horse and did so with the Colombian Linda Caicedo, who modeled the shirt that the club will wear this season.

The Colombian, who posed alongside the French star Kylian Mbappébrought out his best side in the Madrid team’s photography studio and elegantly displayed the kit.

Dark grey predominates in the jacket of the real MadridThe sleeves and torso have textures with the letters ‘RM’ of the club’s initials and some crossed lines of the brand that dresses the current Champions League champion.

Mbappé shines with France. Photo:EFE Share

“It’s in your DNA to be Original! The 24/25 Third Kit delves into the culture of Real Madrid CF and its constant process of reinvention, using the past as a foundation to reinvent and shape the future. Bringing the adidas Originals logo back to the pitch, this kit also features a woven monogram inspired by Madrid’s iconic street signs,” the Whites say on their website.

“You’re not just a Real Madrid fan for 90 minutes, this Real Madrid Third Shirt in graphite grey is more than just a match-day garment, it’s a style statement to go with you wherever you go,” he added.

To get a t-shirt of the real Madrid A very significant investment of 100 euros (more than 400 thousand Colombian pesos) must be made for the fan version, and 150 euros (around 650,000 pesos) for the player version.

