Nikon is launching a new telephoto zoom with a focal length of 70 to 180 millimeters and a continuous aperture of 1:2.8 for its mirrorless full-format system cameras. Compared to the professional Z-Nikkor 70-200 mm 1:2.8 VR S with integrated image stabilizer (currently 2350 euros), the new telephoto zoom is not only significantly cheaper (1350 euros), but also weighs 795 grams and is 151 millimeters long 645 grams lighter and 69 millimeters shorter – these are important arguments for longer photo tours. The design with 19 lenses in 14 groups allows a close focusing distance of 27 centimeters at a focal length of 70 millimeters. The maximum focal length can be extended with the Z teleconverter TC-2.0x. (pts.)