In recent years, M1s have regularly occupied the bottom of the MotoGP top speed charts. A problem that has contributed to Yamaha sliding down the hierarchies of track values.

After winning the World Championship with Fabio Quartararo in 2021, last year the Frenchman was vice-champion, taking home three victories, but so far this year he has only been on the podium on two occasions, one of which in a Sprint.

The test that took place in Misano immediately after the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix was seen as an important moment for Yamaha, which had the aim of starting development on the right foot in view of 2024, but also to convince “El Diablo” to continue with the brand beyond the end of next season.

But after testing the first version of the 2024 engine, which was developed in collaboration with famed Formula 1 engineer Luca Marmorini, Quartararo did not hide his disappointment, telling the media: “I expected much more.”

Statement that was in clear contrast with the one that Meregalli had released to the official MotoGP website almost at the same time, given that the Italian manager had instead spoken of an engine that had shown performance that corresponded to Yamaha’s expectations.

This difference in views was underlined by Quartararo on Thursday, upon his arrival in India, reiterating to DAZN’s microphones that the test had been “a disappointment” and that having these different views will not help him get back on track next season.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Meregalli then spoke again with MotoGP.com during the second test session at the Buddh International Circuit, explaining that this situation was created due to a lack of communication, because Yamaha had not clearly explained to Fabio what the expectations were for the Misano test.

Furthermore, he revealed that Yamaha is working on two further specifications of the 2024 engine, which will be introduced at the Valencia test in November and then at the pre-season opener in Sepang, Malaysia, next February.

“The reason we had these different views is a lack of communication,” Meregalli explained. “It was our mistake, because we didn’t inform him of what the expectations were.”

“What we got from the test was what we expected. It was a new engine, with a different character. I’m satisfied because we didn’t have any problems and we basically confirmed the expectations, knowing that they are already working on two other specifications.”

“One will be ready in Valencia and the other will arrive in Malaysia. Fabio certainly had different expectations, but also due to our lack of communication.”