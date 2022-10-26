Home page politics

Felix Durach

Ukraine is preparing for “the hardest of all battles” for Kherson. Meanwhile, Russian opponents of the war are sabotaging the supply lines. The news ticker.

Update from October 26, 8:35 p.m.: On Wednesday, Russian head of state Vladimir Putin attended an exercise by his country’s “strategic deterrent forces”, which are responsible, among other things, for responding to nuclear threats. “Under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Vladimir Putin, the strategic deterrent forces on the ground, at sea and in the air have held training,” the Kremlin said.

According to the Kremlin, the exercise included the launching of ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. Footage of a submarine crew preparing to launch a Sineva ballistic missile from the Barents Sea has been seen in Russian state media. Putin followed the military exercises from a control room. Long-range Tu-95 bombers were also involved in the exercise. The tasks of the strategic deterrence exercise had been “completely fulfilled,” the Kremlin said. “All missiles have reached their target.”

War in Ukraine: Ukrainian expert expresses need for new state-of-the-art air defense systems

Update from October 26, 5:50 p.m.: According to Ukrainian military expert Oleg Zhdanov, his country now needs sophisticated American Patriot air defense systems. He justified this with Russian attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine. “The Russian Federation is breaking all patterns of warfare,” the Ukrainian news agency Unian quoted the expert as saying from a YouTube broadcast. “The anti-aircraft systems of all countries are based on the principle of following the norms and rules of warfare,” Zhdanov said. However, Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin is focusing on civilian objects that are not explicitly defended using conventional warfare.

He also warned that Ukraine’s S-300 air defense systems would not last “forever,” nor would there be “infinite” ammunition for the systems. Therefore, one must instead rely on tactical systems like the Patriots to protect critical infrastructure.

Ukraine War: Military Expert Explains Russian Tactics Behind ‘Dirty Bomb’ Allegation

Update from October 26, 3:50 p.m.: In recent days, the Kremlin has repeatedly accused Ukraine of planning to use a so-called dirty bomb. The military expert Gustav Gressel has what is behind the allegations IPPEN.MEDIA explained.

Ukraine-News: Battle for Cherson – situations in southern Ukraine are coming to a head

First report from October 26th:

MOSCOW – The Ukrainian army is advancing on the strategically important city of Kherson. Since the military leadership in Kyiv launched their large-scale counter-offensive in the Ukraine war a few months ago, the city on the Dnepr River has been a declared interim target for the Ukrainian armed forces. The capital of the region of the same name was declared annexed by Russia and, from the Kremlin’s point of view, should be defended at all costs. For Ukraine, however, the recapture would be an important first step in pushing back the Russian forces in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj adviser expects escalation in Cherson – “heaviest of all battles” is imminent

Since both warring parties are unlikely to back down with regard to Cherson, there is a risk of major escalation. Oleksiy Arestovych sees it that way too. The advisor to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj assumes that Russia will make no attempt to give up the city. “Everything is clear at Kherson. The Russians are reinforcing their groups on the ground,” the adviser explained in an online video on Tuesday. “This means that no one is preparing a retreat,” Arestovych continued. “On the contrary, the hardest of all battles will take place in Cherson.”

Ukrainian soldiers check trenches dug by Russian soldiers in the Kherson region. © Leo Correa/dpa

In preparation for a Ukrainian attack, the Russian occupying power launched a home guard in the region on Monday. I shall assemble these from Ukrainian citizens in the annexed region and defend important bridges or roads. However, officials also stated that the home guard could be deployed to the front lines in an emergency. Then they would face their own army.

Explosion near border: Russian anti-war group sabotages rail network

As Kyiv and Moscow prepare for the Battle of Kherson, Russia continues to face resistance within its own ranks. As the British Ministry of Defense reports in its daily Ukraine report, an explosion on Monday is said to have damaged railway tracks near the Russian-Belarusian border. This route forms the main connection between Russia and its neighboring country.

As the ministry further reports, the Russian anti-war group “Stop the Wagons” is said to have claimed responsibility for the sabotage. The group is said to have carried out at least six acts of sabotage on the Russian rail network since June. “Stop the Wagons” rejects the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and tries to weaken the supply routes of the armed forces with their attacks on the infrastructure.

Supply routes weakened? Russian leadership concerned about radical groups

The Russian army is extremely dependent on the more than 33,000 km of rail network in Russia to transport its units to Ukraine. Since many routes led isolated through sparsely populated areas, it was difficult to protect them against sabotage, the British said. The Russian leadership will be increasingly concerned that even a small group of citizens are so opposed to the war that they are resorting to physical sabotage. (fd with dpa)