Football | José Mourinho did not warm to the question about Finland: “We are not on vacation”

AS Roma’s coach would not want his team to play on Töölö’s artificial turf field.

FLAT Roma’s legendary head coach Jose Mourinho, 59, was not interested in chatting nicely in Helsinki on Wednesday evening. The big Italian club, which will face HJK in the Europa League on Thursday, arrived to inspect the Töölö football stadium after arriving directly from Helsinki-Vantaa airport.

Mourinho walked out of the bad autumn weather straight into the stadium and in front of the media. Ilta-Sanomat asked the Portuguese wizard if it was his first time in Finland and what he knew about the country he had just arrived in.

“I am in Finland for the second time, but for the first time coaching,” Mourinho revealed.

As Roma players getting to know the Töölö football stadium.

Then he ignored the whole second part of the question.

“I’m not focused on the country, but on the match. We have to win and not speculate on the results of the second match of the group. It won’t be easy, as we saw in the first match,” Mourinho said.

HJK already faced AS Roma away on September 15th. At that time, the match ended with a 0–3 loss for the Helsinki team. The print sped up Miro Tenhon received a straight red card already in the 14th minute. Mourinho praised HJK’s performances on Wednesday in Töölö.

“I have to be honest. Playing with a full field, the match was difficult for us”, he said and said that he watched the Club’s games against Ludogorets and Real Betis.

“Thursday’s match will be difficult. We are not on vacation. We want to stay in the Europa League and not drop into the Conference League to defend our championship from last season.”

Roma is currently only third in the starting group. It has collected only four points from four games.

Mourinho said that he is not afraid of the club, but knows that they will face a well-organized team. He also praised the development of football in Scandinavia. Last season, Roma lost two matches to Norwegian Bodö/Glimt in the Conference League, the second one humiliatingly 1-6 on an artificial turf field.

Finn the media asked Mourinho what he thinks about the artificial turf at Töölö Stadium. The coach said he didn’t want to “cry” because it’s no use, but still grumbled about it.

“We have to win and it doesn’t matter if we play on grass, artificial turf or sand,” he began.

“But if you want my opinion, it’s a different game on an artificial turf field. It’s not football. Technically, artificial turf changes the game a lot. The better players suffer. The field gives an advantage to teams that are used to it. I don’t want to talk about this matter, but I only answered because it was asked.”

Moments later, Mourinho even wondered between the lines why the game wasn’t moved to the neighboring Olympic Stadium, which he had obviously found out about.

“HJK is used to playing and training on this field and they get an advantage from it. That’s probably why they didn’t take the game to the stadium next door, which has natural grass. Sponsorship issues are a good excuse for the decision,” he said.

AS Roma during their flight, the players jumped from sunny weather in Rome to dark, rainy and dreary Helsinki. Roma had made a decision not to train on Wednesday. The team’s players came from their bus with hoods on their heads and shoulders over their ears to familiarize themselves with Thursday’s arena. For a long time, they did not enjoy themselves outside while wondering the field.

Polish pier Nicola Zalewski20, said that the players had prepared for the fact that they would not have any Naantali sun shining on them in Finland.

“We expected that it would be cold in Finland and the weather would be bad. We don’t focus on it and the circumstances don’t affect our performance. We will do our best to win,” Zalewski said.

Laituri said he agreed with Mourinho about artificial turf.

Nicola Zalewski had mentally prepared for the darkness of October in Finland.

All Those who arrived from Italy did not complain about the field or the weather. IS interviewed the legendary Italian Sports magazine La Gazzetta dello Sport reporter Andrea Pugliese, who said that, like Mourinho, he was in Finland for the second time. He has friends who spend the summer in our country.

“Everyone has praised the views of Helsinki and the fact that you can enjoy life here,” Pugliese said.

During the discussion, one clear difference was found between Finland and Italy. Pugliese pointed out that the boot country is used to small and strong coffees, but he promised to try a proper Finnish filter sump as well.

The experienced sports journalist does not believe that HJK will be able to humiliate AS Roma in the same way as Bodö/Glimt did last season.

“The 1-6 defeat was the worst of Mourinho’s career. It was a great and terrible match at the same time, the kind you only get to see once. I believe that Roma can beat HJK, but they have to do more than just go on the pitch,” commented Pugliese.