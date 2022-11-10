The main face of the endearing musical “Camp rock” would have been that of Selena Gomez. This was revealed by his father in the fiction of “Wizards of Waverly Place”. In an interview with David DeLuise, he revealed that the role was initially proposed to Gomez, but she turned it down and would have had her motive: Demi Lovato.

By the time “Camp Rock” started shooting, Selena Gomez’s career had already taken off, since a year earlier, in 2007, she had already secured her role in the series “Wizards of Waverly Place”. Not so much like that of Demi lovato.

This is how the artist, because of the friendship she had then with Demi Lovato, would have rejected the role of Mitchie Torres in “Camp rock”: “She knew that if she passed it (rejected), Demi would get the role”, revealed the actor and He added: “It was really nice to do.”

This would be a detail that none of the ex-stars of Disney made known at the time, but that had the desired effect by Selena Gomez. After the premiere of “Camp rock”, Demi Lovato would star in the series “Sunny among stars” and the movie “Princess Protection Program”, in the latter she would also be accompanied by her friend.

Beyond this gesture of friendship, knowing this fact divided his followers on social networks. There are those who would have preferred Selena Gomez in the leading role of “Camp rock”, while there are those who defend the role of Demi Lovato, stating that the songs in the film would not have been performed by anyone other than her.