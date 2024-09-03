A new rumor would confirm the previous leak about the fact that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will have an adaptation in version soulsalso reporting the name of the responsible study along with other production details.

As you may recall, the idea of ​​an anime based on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice had already emerged following a leak reported in May of last year, which also spoke of a similar adaptation for Ghost of Tsushima. At the time there was no information but there was talk of a Japanese studio at work.

Some further details have then emerged in the last few hours from the same leaker, “@oecuf0”, who also published further information on the matter.