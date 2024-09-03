A new rumor would confirm the previous leak about the fact that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will have an adaptation in version soulsalso reporting the name of the responsible study along with other production details.
As you may recall, the idea of an anime based on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice had already emerged following a leak reported in May of last year, which also spoke of a similar adaptation for Ghost of Tsushima. At the time there was no information but there was talk of a Japanese studio at work.
Some further details have then emerged in the last few hours from the same leaker, “@oecuf0”, who also published further information on the matter.
An emerging study
Apparently, the Sekiro anime will be produced by studio Qzilla in direct collaboration with FromSoftware.
The same team recently took care of the launch of the anime Jigokuraku / Hell’s Paradiseas well as other titles less known in the West. The only other information that has emerged so far is that the production does not foresee a large amount of episodes.
The source claims that the Sekiro anime will consist of “a low number of episodes“, but obviously that doesn’t mean it can’t have further seasons. In any case, it’s certainly an interesting subject to adapt into an animated series.
#Sekiro #Shadows #Die #anime #rumor #studio #details
Leave a Reply