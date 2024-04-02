Colombia.- Due to heavy rain, it caused toxic foam to appear that invaded the homes of the inhabitants of Soacha, Colombia.

The rain has generated new concern among residents from the municipality of Soacha, in Cundinamarca, and report a health emergency.

The toxic and smelly foam appeared in one of the streams that comes down from the mountain and has been invading the homes of the La Esperanza neighborhood.

The residents had to abandon their homes temporarily out of fear that inhaling or being near the foam could have repercussions on your health.

The foam has been a serious problem for the community, since people had to sleep on the street.

The inhabitants ask the mayor of Soacha and the authorities for help to control the situation and it is believed that the foam problem would be related to some recycling companies.

