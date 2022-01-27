The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, the largest healthcare network in the United Arab Emirates, has opened the “Health Union Champions” center in Abu Dhabi, to provide COVID-19 vaccination for children from the age group 3 to 16 years, in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Health. And Community Protection, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, and the center will provide vaccination against the Covid-19 virus from Monday to Friday, from eleven in the morning until eight in the evening.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Acting Executive Director of the External Therapeutic Services, one of SEHA’s facilities, confirmed that the opening of the “Health Union Champions” center in Abu Dhabi comes to strengthen the current efforts in the United Arab Emirates to build a healthy society, by increasing the number of people Recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine are from different groups of society, especially children.

She said: “The opening of the “Heroes Union Health” center also comes in line with the vision of the “SEHA” company, which focuses on leadership in providing integrated and distinguished health care with the highest standards of quality and occupational safety, noting that vaccination will be provided to children within specialized centers for them, and an integrated medical staff. of doctors and nurses.

It is noteworthy that the website of the Union Champions Center will be in the same location as the previous Union Clinic, and the following link shows the website: Website: https://goo.gl/maps/gD3CX3nRYAff37iZA To book appointments, please call 80050.



