Valencia are serious for Samu Castillejo. Yesterday evening we had anticipated the inclusion of Murcielagos for the offensive winger, out of the project of the Milan, now the hypothesis takes shape and dimension compared to the other tracks beaten in the last few weeks (Sampdoria and Espanyol).

NEW CONTACTS – According to what has been learned from Calciomercato.com, in the last few hours they have been contacts between the two managers intensified: Milan and Valencia work on the basis of a loan with the right of redemption in favor of the Spaniards, there is still distance but the parties are in action to clear up the difference between supply and demand. Warm hours for the future of Castillejo.