The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, the largest healthcare network in the United Arab Emirates, reiterated the importance of donating blood to save the lives of patients, and that community members should be more aware of blood donation as a societal responsibility provided by citizens and residents to serve the UAE. And that everyone should think that whoever will need blood one day may be himself, a member of his family, or one of his friends, noting that people who have been infected with Covid-19 should donate blood 10 days after the positive result appears in the absence of symptoms accompanying disease.

Dr. Marwan Al-Kaabi, the Acting Executive Director of Operations at SEHA, urged community members to donate blood constantly, to provide the blood bank with the necessary stock to ensure saving the lives of patients who constantly need blood transfusions, as some patients can only be treated with blood, such as Thalassemia and sickle cell anemia patients who need to take blood every 3 weeks in addition to accident victims and others, as each donor contributes to saving the lives of at least three people, especially since there is no alternative to treatment except with blood.

Al Kaabi stressed that blood donation is carried out in accordance with the highest standards approved by international bodies by achieving the highest levels of reliability and accuracy in dealing with blood units to support the strategic stockpile, and that the blood bank in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra has taken the necessary preventive and precautionary measures since the spread of the Covid virus – 19 To ensure the safety of donating blood and its derivatives to make blood donation completely safe, in light of the preventive and sterilization measures followed in the health institutions of the UAE in general, and the facilities of the “SEHA” company in particular.

He said that the safety of donors and employees in the blood bank is a priority at all times from the point of entry to exit, as safety protocols are applied, precautionary measures are followed and access to safe and high-quality health care, noting that temperature checks and hand sterilization are carried out at the entrances to bank facilities. Blood, applying social distancing inside facilities, wearing masks and gloves by doctors, technicians and all employees all the time, applying cleaning and sterilization procedures and wiping common surfaces periodically after each use, applying cleaning and sterilization procedures on equipment before and after use, in addition to applying guidelines for washing and rubbing hands.

He added: “People who receive the vaccine against Covid-19 can donate blood without the need to wait 14 days, and there is nothing to prevent them from donating, and people who have been infected with Covid-19 can donate blood 10 days after the positive result appears in In the absence of symptoms associated with the disease, and for people who were infected with Covid-19 with accompanying symptoms, they must wait 10 days after the symptoms disappear.

For her part, Director of “Blood Bank Services in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Huda Al Shamsi, confirmed that donating blood is a noble humanitarian act, and it is part of giving back to the UAE, its people and residents, noting that donating blood renews the activity of the donor, strengthens his body, and that a healthy person can Donate blood every 56 days.

She said: “The Abu Dhabi Blood Bank is the only provider of blood transfusion services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and it is committed to providing an adequate and safe supply of blood to all public and private hospitals in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which number more than 50 hospitals, and to all other emirates in case the need arises to request blood units for critical cases. and emergency they have.

Dr. Huda Al Shamsi expressed her sincere thanks and gratitude to all those who continued to donate blood during the Covid-19 pandemic, and Al Shamsi added: “Thanks to their commitment, the blood bank was able to continue providing its services and meeting the needs of hospitals and patients in a stable manner. Thanks to the support that the blood bank receives from permanent donors, By encouraging other members of the community to make a donation, together we will protect the health and safety of patients.”

While the blood bank services receive donors from Sunday to Friday from seven in the morning until ten at night, and the weekly holiday for the blood bank in Abu Dhabi will be on Saturday, while the blood bank in Al Ain works from Monday to Friday from seven in the morning until nine in the night and on Sunday From nine in the morning until six in the evening, and Saturday is a weekly holiday. As for the branch of the blood bank in Al Dhafra, it works from Monday to Friday from seven in the morning until four in the afternoon, and the weekly holiday is on Saturday and Sunday.

To book blood donation appointments, please contact the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank on 02 819 1700, the Al Ain Blood Bank on 03 707 4191, and the Al Dhafra Blood Bank on 02 807 2887.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

